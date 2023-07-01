Drake Delivers Massive “For All The Dogs” Update

Drake is currently in the midst of a massive North American tour with 21 Savage. The It’s All A Blur tour has already been to Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and Montreal. Additionally, Drizzy is currently in Brooklyn for a four-show stint. On Thursday night, he performed the third night of this stop in Brooklyn. So far, a ton of stars have showed out. Of course, he is one of the biggest artists in the world, so it only makes sense that this would be the case.

Throughout the tour, Drake has been teasing his new album For All The Dogs. This new project is supposedly going to be a return to the “Old Drake.” No one knows for sure if that will actually be the case. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that fans are very excited about this new album. Last night, Drake left his hotel in a dog mask, and it had some thinking that there would be a surprise drop. In the end, that is not what happened. Although, he did give his fans a major update on the new project.

Drake Drops A Bomb

As you can see in the video above, posted by @kurrco, Drizzy told the Brooklyn crowd that they can expect the new album to drop in a couple of weeks from now. That said, no official date has been given. Instead, Drake is simply giving his fans a timeline that they can do as they wish. Overall, it seems like we could be getting this album a week after Utopia, which makes a whole lot of sense. Only time will tell whether or not that is the case.

Hopefully, For All The Dogs releases on time, and fans get their wish. No matter what, it is clear that the summer releases are upon us after a quiet first half of the year. Let us know your expectations for this project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the music world.

