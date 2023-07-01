Drake Interview Made Bobbi Althoff Miss Her Daughter’s First Birthday, She Says

Drake’s upcoming interview with Bobbi Althoff already has some snippets floating online, all of which have been kind of awkward but also quite hilarious. In fact, both their demeanors during their conversation are so dead-pan and casual that it’s hard to determine what’s a joke and what’s legitimate. If the previous sneak peeks didn’t inform you of that already, then this recent one certainly will. At one point during their talk, the 6 God asks the social media star to ask him a couple more questions, to which Althoff asks if he’s kicking her out. Then, she reveals that she apparently missed her daughter’s first birthday to be with him for an interview.

Moreover, Drake actually says that he really appreciates her time, but that he wasn’t going to bring that sacrifice up in their talk. “You missed your daughter’s first birthday for this,” the Canadian superstar remarked. “Dark. Dark. A regret that you’ll never be able to undo. Horrible parenting.” Furthermore, Althoff then asks him where his son Adonis is. “Somewhere safe, and it’s not his birthday,” he replied with a laugh.

Drake Comments On Bobbi Althoff’s Parenting

Regardless of this interaction, it’s clear that Drake’s words go a long way, whether in press settings or when it comes to helping other artists succeed. “I’d say Drake,” Ice Spice told Zane Lowe when asked about who she sees as a mentor in the industry. “We talk all the time and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on. I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this? Or how’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?’ He’ll tell me, ‘I did this and you should do that, too, because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period.'”

Meanwhile, others recently pointed to the things that Drizzy doesn’t say or engage with. Ebro recently clarified his comments on him never speaking out on Black issues, saying that people don’t need him to be a full-on social activist. All he wants is for him to back up his entrances into those conversations with a bit more self-awareness. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, stay posted on HNHH.

