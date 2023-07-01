Drake Interview Made Bobbi Althoff Miss Her Daughter’s First Birthday, She Says

This interview is shaping up to be a hilariously awkward one.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Interview Made Bobbi Althoff Miss Her Daughter’s First Birthday, She Says

Drake’s upcoming interview with Bobbi Althoff already has some snippets floating online, all of which have been kind of awkward but also quite hilarious. In fact, both their demeanors during their conversation are so dead-pan and casual that it’s hard to determine what’s a joke and what’s legitimate. If the previous sneak peeks didn’t inform you of that already, then this recent one certainly will. At one point during their talk, the 6 God asks the social media star to ask him a couple more questions, to which Althoff asks if he’s kicking her out. Then, she reveals that she apparently missed her daughter’s first birthday to be with him for an interview.

Moreover, Drake actually says that he really appreciates her time, but that he wasn’t going to bring that sacrifice up in their talk. “You missed your daughter’s first birthday for this,” the Canadian superstar remarked. “Dark. Dark. A regret that you’ll never be able to undo. Horrible parenting.” Furthermore, Althoff then asks him where his son Adonis is. “Somewhere safe, and it’s not his birthday,” he replied with a laugh.

Read More: Drake Gets Shut Down By TikToker Bobbi Althoff In Awkward Interview Clip

Drake Comments On Bobbi Althoff’s Parenting

Regardless of this interaction, it’s clear that Drake’s words go a long way, whether in press settings or when it comes to helping other artists succeed. “I’d say Drake,” Ice Spice told Zane Lowe when asked about who she sees as a mentor in the industry. “We talk all the time and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on. I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this? Or how’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?’ He’ll tell me, ‘I did this and you should do that, too, because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period.'”

Meanwhile, others recently pointed to the things that Drizzy doesn’t say or engage with. Ebro recently clarified his comments on him never speaking out on Black issues, saying that people don’t need him to be a full-on social activist. All he wants is for him to back up his entrances into those conversations with a bit more self-awareness. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Calls Out Drake For Only Doing Interviews Outside Of “Our Culture”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.