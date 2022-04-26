first
- MusicDrake's Houston Strip Club Visit Marks His First Day As A City ResidentThe 6ix God recently bought a home in the Texas city, and it looks like he's celebrating his second home with a night out on the town.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Recalls Her First Job At A Sneaker StoreThe superstar singer learned how to sell as good as anyone else, and taking a look at her career, that's not a hard skill of hers to identify.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAsian Doll Claims $100K In OnlyFans Earnings After First Day Online"I'm never leaving OnlyFans," she expressed on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Interview Made Bobbi Althoff Miss Her Daughter's First Birthday, She SaysThis interview is shaping up to be a hilariously awkward one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne's Mom Didn't Accept His First Big Check, He RevealsJacida Carter taught Weezy that money doesn't mean much at the end of the day.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna's "fukumean" Becomes His First Solo Top 10 Hit"Young Gunna Wunna back, callin' me splurge, watch me jump right off the curb."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Shouts Out Lil Uzi Vert For "Pink Tape" Being First No. 1 Rap Album Of 2023The last rap album to go number one before Uzi's latest was Metro's own "HEROES & VILLAINS."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNormani Teases "Candy Paint," Her New Song & First Single In A YearHopefully the bustling and confident track drops sooner rather than later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface Reveals He "Hated" Chrisean RockWhen the California rapper first signed Rock, he thought she was "too raunchy" and "weird."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Gives Show-Stopping First Performance Since Tory Lanez VerdictThe Houston MC got some hometown love during the March Madness Music Festival AT&T Black Party.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTony Yayo Raps 50 Cent's First VerseYayo also spoke to VladTV of the relationship between street hustles and music, shouting out some of the OGs in the process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDamon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy ClaimsDamon Thomas was "upset" when Kim Kardashian said she was high on ecstasy during her first marriage.By Jordan Schenkman