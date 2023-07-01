With a twenty-plus year career, a lot of ink has been spilled about Lil Wayne’s trajectory, come-up, and history. Moreover, whenever the New Orleans legend reflects on his life’s journey, he always gives love, credit, and gratitude to the women who helped him along the way. Sometimes, it’s his baby mama, but other times like this instance, it’s his mother Jacida Carter who taught him more than he could ever imagine. Recently, he joined The Pivot Podcast for an enlightening conversation, during which Weezy revealed what he did with his first big check. Furthermore, that experience taught him that money isn’t everything, something that he still keeps in mind to this day.

“First big check, though?” Lil Wayne remarked. “I just gave it straight to her. Gave it straight to my mom, and the first thing she did was give it straight back. You know, with this check, we got three digits before the other three digits. We had never seen that in our lives, you know what I mean? She was like, ‘Boy that’s yours. You made that.’

Lil Wayne Thanks His Mother For Teaching Him The Value Of Money

“Goes to show you how we are,” Lil Wayne continued. “Just that right there, I mean, that just taught me how to be with money right there at that moment. It taught me that it doesn’t mean nothing. I’m like, ‘You don’t need nothing out of this?’ She was like, ‘I don’t need nothing.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to build you a house.’ And she took, like, the least she could take to build the house. But that taught me from that moment that it’s just paper. That don’t mean too much.”

Also during his talk with the Pivot crew, he revealed why he probably won’t release another installment of his various classic mixtape series. “The times changed,” Tunechi explained. “So what happened is, back then, I could do that. Nowadays, if I do that, the times have changed so much to where nothing is official as far as [dropping] an official album. As soon as it drop, those artists are calling our people like, ‘Aye, we want that to be a single.’ They about to pull that off, pay how much you want to pay for it, boom, that’s the original new verse. Ain’t no such thing as a remix no more, so that’s all it really is. And that’s what takes the allure of what I was doing.” Keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Wayne.

