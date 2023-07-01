Lil Wayne has one of the most legendary mixtape runs of all time, whether you’re looking at Da Drought series, the Sorry 4 The Wait tapes, his classic Dedication projects, or the No Ceilings installments. However, the game is very different to what it was when he exploded onto the scene. As such, the New Orleans legend thinks very differently about the process of dropping mixtapes these days- and their viability as a whole. While on The Pivot Podcast, Weezy answered whether he’d be down to drop another tape in the No Ceilings series, which featured popular rap instrumentals of the time behind his bars. To put it bluntly, it seems unlikely, but his explanation paints a much more complex picture.

“The times changed,” Lil Wayne remarked to the hosts when asked about No Ceilings. “So what happened is, back then, I could do that. Nowadays, if I do that, the times have changed so much to where nothing is official as far as [dropping] an official album. They don’t do that. What happened is, as soon as we put that out, Drama might put [on] a whole event, it’s gon’ go down. As soon as it drop, those artists are calling our people like, ‘Aye, we want that to be a single.’

Read More: Lil Wayne Delivers Incredible “A Milli” Performance At The ESPYs: Watch

Lil Wayne Responds To Question About No Ceilings‘ Next Installment

“Yeah, and ‘We don’t need no date,'” Lil Wayne continued. “They about to pull that off, pay how much you want to pay for it, boom, that’s the original new verse. Ain’t no such thing as a remix no more, so that’s all it really is. That’s their new single, we [might] shoot a video and everything. And that’s what takes the allure of what I was doing.”

Of course, considering the sample-based concepts of many of his mixtapes, it’s understandable why the Young Money boss’ elevated status makes that run a bit tougher. The times have changed indeed, and an artist of Wayne’s caliber isn’t expected to forego commercial opportunities for the sake of releasing music. That being said, with a Benny The Butcher collab on the horizon, there will surely be no shortage of excellent verses from Tunechi. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Wayne.

Read More: Lil Wayne Says JAY-Z Inspired Him To Stop Writing His Lyrics