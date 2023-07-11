Benny The Butcher are cooking up something good for the former’s upcoming August collaborative project with Hit-Boy, Everybody Can’t Go. Moreover, the Griselda affiliate recently took to Instagram Live to give fans a taste of what’s to come, and included a brief tease of a potential Weezy collab that might appear on the album. Furthermore, if released, this marks their first collaboration since 2020’s “Timeless,” which also featured Big Sean, on Benny’s Hit-Boy-produced album Burden of Proof. While it’s a (very) short snippet, just the Young Money legend’s voice got fans pumped.

“New Orleans to Buffalo,” Lil Wayne rapped on the song before Benny The Butcher cut it off quickly. “That’s all ya’ll need to hear, y’all heard what the man said,” the Buffalo lyricist remarked. “I said I need Lil Wayne, y’all heard what the man said. It’s on the way.” Of course, this is far from the only tease he offered so far as to his next full-length release. Still, for those unaware of his artistry and incredibly formidable pen, hopefully this serves as an entry point for those late to the party.

Benny The Butcher Teases Lil Wayne Feature

Hopefully this collab drops, as the Tana Talk 4 rhymer had bad luck with them in the past. “They hit me and was like, ‘Hov got an idea of a song he wanted you to do,” Benny The Butcher told Joe Budden of a potential Jay-Z team-up. “And then the day that I linked up with him, I’m just kicking it with him.We having drinks and s**t, and he didn’t mention the song. And as soon as he said that, somebody was like, ‘Yo, we need you,’ and they called him over. He left and it never got brought up again. This like, two, three years ago.”

Meanwhile, a Drake collaboration also fell through, but don’t let these unfortunate circumstances cloud your judgement. There’s a good chance that a writer of his caliber bodied both other MCs on the track. With that potential in mind, fans can only dream of what he achieved with Tunechi. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Benny The Butcher and Lil Wayne.

