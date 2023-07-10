One of the most annoying debates in the hip-hop world this year regards just sales: what would be the first rap album to go number one this year? Maybe “annoying” is a strong word, but people really wanted to see rap continue its dominant commercial streak for longer and called the genre “mid” without this. Regardless, we’ve gotten a lot of great hip-hop from both the mainstream and underground, even from the two last hip-hop albums to top the Billboard charts. Moreover, Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape officially claimed that spot last week with about 165K album equivalent sales. Though it’s quite long, there are certainly a lot of odd and exciting highlights no matter what style of Uzi you like.

Furthermore, the Philly superstar got a shoutout from the last artist to score a number one hip-hop album on the Billboard charts. Metro Boomin posted a report on the bookends of this commercial drought on his Instagram Story, tagging Lil Uzi Vert and adding a handshake emoji. In fact, Uzi themself reposted this on his social media as well, reiterating their chemistry. With hits like “You Was Right” under their belt, this might rekindle hope that they collaborate again soon.

Read More: Metro Boomin Clarifies Comment On His Future Collaboration Being “The Ultimate Album”

Metro Boomin & Lil Uzi Vert Share An Incredible Accomplishment

Of course, Metro Boomin’s been on an absolute tear this year, whether in commercial or artistic terms. Recently, he executive-produced Young Thug’s album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, dropping his own version of the tracklist that fit his original vision. In addition, the producer also recently masterminded the Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack, which garnered a lot of attention and acclaim. In addition, he’s become one of the most streamed hip-hop artists right now on top of all his accolades. It’s Metro’s year so far, and he recognized the other artists that join him on that podium in 2023.

Meanwhile, the “Fire Alarm” artist celebrated a noteworthy commercial performance with Pink Tape. 18 songs from the album made it on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and that’s a big majority of the album. Hopefully this recognition results in another smash hit from these two titans. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Uzi Vert and Metro Boomin.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Says “Luv Is Rage 3” Will Be Out In A “Couple Of Months”