As one Lil Uzi Vert album releases and a hype cycle ends, another rises from the ashes to take its place. Moreover, after the success and buzz around their latest and highly anticipated album Pink Tape, they are once again in project mode, teasing the release of Luv Is Rage 3. While we don’t know for sure when the series’ next installment will come out, Uzi at least gave us a bit of a hint to go off of. Considering the sheer breadth and variety found on Pink Tape, it wouldn’t be too shocking if the Philly superstar decided to take some significant time before their next release. However, when they dropped their last solo studio album Eternal Atake in 2020, they released two other full projects that year, so maybe this is just their standard strategy.

Furthermore, the “Fire Alarm” rapper was approached on camera recently and was asked when Luv Is Rage 3 would come out. “Oh yeah, that’s coming,” Lil Uzi Vert responded. “Um, not too long. Probably, like… Honestly, I know I usually be lying, but a couple of months.” Well, at least they’re being honest, given just how long fans waited for Pink Tape after much teasing.

Regardless, it was definitely worth it, as the 26-track behemoth is expected to land at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Pink Tape reportedly sold about 165K album equivalent units in its first week, which makes it the highest hip-hop debut of the year so far. Sure, the numbers might not seem impressive when compared to other No. 1 hip-hop albums that released over the past few years. Still, context is everything, and plenty of factors worked in Lil Uzi Vert’s favor to apparently make it the first chart-topping rap project of the year.

Meanwhile, fans will get to experience Pink Tape for themselves very soon. Its tour kicks off in October and runs through North America all the way to the end of mid-November. If you haven’t copped tickets yet, you might be out of luck, but you’ll never know if you don’t try. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Uzi Vert.

