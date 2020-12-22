luv is rage 3
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Previews New Song With Drake InterpolationUzi is gearing up to release "LUV Is Rage 3" soon. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Promises New Album Is A Throwback To Their "Original" StyleWhat their "original" sound is has become a topic of debate.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Team Begs Them Not To Retire Via Billboard In Their Home City Of PhillyFor such a seemingly shocking decision, it sure seems like there's a lot of marketing power behind Uzi hanging it up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Expresses Their Frustration With Music: "I Just Wanna Breathe"Lil Uzi Vert wants to focus on themselves.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reveals Retirement PlansUzi fans are not going to want to hear this. By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says They're "Sick And Sad" While Previewing New MusicUzi is still insisting to fans that they've got new music on the way soon. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert's "Luv Is Rage 3" Album Is Coming Soon, They Promise At ConcertThe album series first began in 2015, with the highly favoured sequel, "Luv Is Rage 2," following that in 2017.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says "Luv Is Rage 3" Will Be Out In A "Couple Of Months"To be fair, they did say they're prone to lying.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Tjay Worries Lil Uzi Vert Will Drop Their Next Project On The Same Day As HimLil Tjay says he's worried Lil Uzi Vert will release "Luv Is Rage 3" on the same day as his upcoming project, "222."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Teases Fans With "Luv Is Rage 3"This would be a massive drop.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Is In The Mixing StagesNot long after teasing two hours worth of unreleased music, Lil Uzi Vert confirms that he has officially entered the mixing stages of his next project. By Mitch Findlay