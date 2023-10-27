Lil Uzi Vert Expresses Their Frustration With Music: “I Just Wanna Breathe”

In a candid Instagram story, rap sensation Lil Uzi Vert shared how they really feel. They recently opened up about his ongoing battle with the pressures of the music industry and the toll it has taken on his personal life. The 27-year-old artist declared that he's in "album mode." They said they have one more project to turn in before they can genuinely smile. This message provides a glimpse into the inner struggles and ambitions of the talented rapper. Fans have gotten an insight into the emotional turmoil he's endured lately. "I've Been Distant From Everyone Lately Even If They Are Standing Right Next To Me," they wrote in the IG story.

Lil Uzi Vert has achieved remarkable success in their music career, but their journey has been far from smooth. Their post hints at the weight of expectations, the constant scrutiny, and the demanding nature of the music business that has left them feeling distant from those around him, even when they are physically present. "I've been getting judged from day 1," they wrote, "I never respond to negativity." This showcases their unwavering commitment to their artistry and their fans, despite the challenges they face. Their next album, Luv Is Rage 3 is the next highly anticipated body of work from the rapper. It also marks his last. However, it seems they can't wait to turn it in. "Why not stop now? Because business doesn't work like that," they continued. "I have one more album 2 turn in, after that I finally can genuinely smile."

Read More: ASAP Bari Slams JT, Insists Lil Uzi Vert Spat Was About Ice Spice

Uzi Says He's Retiring After "Luv Is Rage 3"

While Lil Uzi Vert acknowledges their exceptional talent and the perks that come with their success, they also reveals a longing for a simpler, more fulfilling life. "The most attention I could get is by dropping music ... I understand y'all don't believe me but it starts with me to show you that i'm actually serious and i'm very stressed out. And done with so many voices controlling my life. Like I never lived for me," they said. "I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with to live a perfectly normal life, I'm okay with it. Im not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn't in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE."

Moreover, their words reflect the relatable struggle of many artists who find it challenging to balance their personal lives with the demands of their craft. "This time, I won't let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians ever," Lil Uzi Vert vows. They believe that their final album will help fans remember who he truly is, both as an artist and as a person. The rapper's post is a raw and sincere expression of their vulnerability. This dispells any misconceptions that fame and fortune have made their life stress-free. In an era when the music industry can be relentless and unforgiving, Lil Uzi Vert's candid message is a reminder that even the most successful artists have their own battles to fight.

Read More: JT On Throwing Phone At Lil Uzi Vert: “It Was Never About Another Artist”