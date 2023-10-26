JT On Throwing Phone At Lil Uzi Vert: “It Was Never About Another Artist”

City Girls' latest interview with The Breakfast Club had a lot of bombshell moments, such as Yung Miami defending her controversial win at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards this year for Best Hip-Hop Platform. However, that wasn't all the drama they talked about- and not even the only BET Award-related bit they spoke on. Moreover, JT also addressed the incident at the 2023 BET Awards earlier in the year in which she threw a phone at her boo, Lil Uzi Vert. Many thought that this was because of their proximity to Ice Spice, which the City Girl denied. Regardless, now the Florida rapper came through with a full explanation.

"Okay, so let me tell y'all why I threw my phone at Uzi, for real," JT told the radio show's cohosts. "The reason I threw my phone at Uzi... [they] had to perform. So we get in there- and baby, I'm so sorry when I say this. Uzi is like a frantic kid. Like, [they] move around a lot and [they] play a lot. So when [they] got off stage, [they] came to me and [they] like, 'Come on, let's go, let's go, let's go.' [They] were like, 'Give me a kiss.' I gave [them] a kiss and [they're] like, 'We finna go, let's go, let's go.' I'm like, what? The show just started. Then I had on this big-a** dress, I had on a huge dress. So I'm thinking that [they] leaving and [they] sending somebody back to come get me.

"But when I get there, [they] down with- sorry, Bari," JT continued. "[They] down there chilling with Bari, [their] friend that [they] brought. You should've made sure I had that seat. It was never about another artist, because the artist is supposed to be there. It's about you making sure that Bari was in his seat. Bari like, 'Yeah, b***h, I'm sitting right here.' When I got down there, you was supposed to check him soon as I got down there. 'Get up and let my girl sit down.' You get what I'm trying to say? He acting like he drunk and delirious, like he didn't know what was going on. Someone turned up in this b***h. 'Cause he know how I am.

"Yeah, I know, and me and Uzi went back in the awards show," she concluded. "[They] sat directly next to Ice Spice and I sat where Bari was sitting, so it was never a problem. But people don't report that. And I had to go on there and I'm like, you ain't ever hear me say nothing about woman, b***h, girl, sis, nothing. When I was walking up, I was so upset because [they're] like a kid. Yeah, I talked to [Ice Spice] when we walked back in and we sat back down. I talked to her, I'm like, 'Hey, what's up?' We had our thing, but everybody was still taking clips like, 'Oh, she doing this.' No, no. It was very, like, I get it, I understand. She knew what happened, she was right there." For more on JT and Lil Uzi Vert, stay up to date on HNHH.

