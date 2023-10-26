Yung Miami Deserved BET Hip Hop Media Award, She Defends Against Haters

Yung Miami caught a lot of shocking and out-of-nowhere flack for her podcast Caresha Please recently, and it's solely because of its success. Moreover, many within and outside of the genre criticized her win at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards for Best Hip-Hop Platform. Some focused on their perception that it's barely rap-focused in favor of pop culture trends, and others just don't like the show at all. Regardless of the reasoning behind it, many folks spoke out against the City Girl getting this accolade. Despite all that backlash, she firmly maintained that her hard work deserved to pay off. During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, along with JT, the Florida rapper defended her W.

"I just feel like people always saying that I don't deserve stuff," Yung Miami expressed. "I work hard, I deserve everything. When I just did my first live podcast, we in a new time, we in a new generation. I'm bringing something new, so how do I not deserve it?

Yung Miami Stands By Her BET Hip-Hop Award, Says She Deserved It Despite Backlash

"That's how I want to run my show, though," Yung Miami responded to Charlamagne Tha God saying she should release more content. "You just said, you don't like the way I do it. People anticipate my s**t. Yeah, I ain't had nothing to do with that. If that's the case, why ain't I win my VMA? If Diddy bought it, why didn't he buy that award? He can't afford what? I just feel like as a Black woman, people always discredit us. Don't discredit me, I work hard, I'm away from my kids. I deserve everything that's coming to me.

"Yeah, just say that [you're salty, Charlamagne]!" she joked. "God put me here for a reason, I'm only 29. Came from nothing, I deserve that. That s**t be tiring, though. You gotta let the audience grow, let the interview grow. She know that I gotta talk, too. So that's what I was saying, you just said that, we got hookah, we got drinks, y'all ain't got no hookah out here. I would've loved to see The Breakfast Club win." If you want to watch the full interaction, which has a lot more great and important moments, check it out above. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Yung Miami.

