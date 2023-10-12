Charlamagne Tha God Claims Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” Didn’t Deserve BET Hip Hop Award

The 2023 BET Hip Hops Awards aired last night, and fans watched countless artists take home wins for their contributions to the genre. City Girls also took the stage to perform a couple of their tracks, "No Bars" and "Face Down." The duo appeared to be shining bright as ever, just ahead of the announcement of their new album, R.A.W. According to them, the project is scheduled to drop sometime this month, but fans have yet to hear a specific release date.

The new album isn't the only thing Yung Miami has to be excited about, however. She also took home Best Hip Hop Platform at the awards show, passing nominees like Drink Champs, The Joe Budden Podcast, and more. Caresha Please won the award last year too, which managed to ruffle some feathers. N.O.R.E. even shared his thoughts on her win publicly, making it clear that he wasn't pleased. “So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award?” he wrote. “Ok me neither!!!” It appears as though N.O.R.E. isn't the only fellow nominee that wasn't thrilled about Yung Miami's win either.

Charlamagne Tha God On Caresha Please Winning Best Hip Hop Platform

Charlamagne Tha God recently shared his take on the situation, suggesting that someone besides Yung Miami was behind her win. "We gotta stop," he said as his co-host read the winner out loud. "I love Caresha, I love Yung Miami to death, but come on now. Two years in a row? Like, I got mad love for Caresha but you've got platforms that come out daily, and you've got platforms that come out weekly." He continued, suggesting that Diddy pulled some strings to allow for her to win.

"I love Caresha Please, but was that sponsored by Deleon?" he added. It seems as though Yung Miami is sick of that kind of speculation, taking to The Neighborhood Talk's comments section to air her frustrations. "YALL LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote. What do you think of Charlamagne Tha God's take? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

