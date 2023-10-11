Yung Miami Opens Up About “City On Lock” Album: “It Just Makes Me Depressed”

As a society, sometimes we forget that even the most well-off people are human. It is obvious, but somehow, from time to time, we assume that their lives are all sunshine and rainbows. That is certainly not the case with City Girls rapper and multimedia mogul, Yung Miami. The significant other half of Diddy is seeing some tremendous success in her fairly young career. Several days ago, her man hyped her up by saying she could become the next Oprah Winfrey. That is a high remark, but she definitely has the potential.

From her podcast, Caresha Please, to all of her ventures in fashion, TV, and of course, her music, Miami is one busy woman. In fact, her show won the award for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards last night (October 10). However, even with all of the accolades and cash flow, people can still be hurting deep down. Yung Miami proved this to be true in a recent video clip she shared to her Instagram.

Yung Miami Gets Candid About City On Lock With JT

In it, she is sitting down with her musical partner, JT. Right at the beginning it shows them talking about their 2020 album, City On Lock. While it helped push the duo even further into the mainstream, she was going through some heavy stuff. HipHopDx broke down what Miami said and she let it all come out. "Whenever I think about that [album], it just make me depressed." The reason why she feels this way is because her ex-boyfriend, Jai Wiggins, father to her now pre-teen son, was murdered. She continues, "I feel like for death, it be a never-ending cycle. Me, personally, I get worse over time... Just to imagine the person not having their father." We continue to wish Yung Miami and the family of Jai Wiggins well as they continue to recover through this.

What are your initial thoughts on Yung Miami saying how the City Girls 2020 album City On Lock makes her feel? Were you aware of what happened to Miami during that year? Do you think she should mention this on their next album, or should she let it be?

