Yung Miami Reacts To Diddy Comparing Her To Oprah: “He Knows My Potential”

Yung Miami responded to Diddy’s recent comments in which he compared her to Oprah in a post on her Instagram Story. She remarked that the iconic music mogul is going to be the one to push her to get there. Diddy made the comparison while speaking with Billboard for a recent interview.

“Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version,” Diddy began. “But one person that I can say right now is Travis Scott. I can relate to how he’s diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level.” From there, he added: “I also think Yung Miami [aka Caresha Brownlee] from the City Girls. She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through.”

Read More: Yung Miami Speaks On Having Diddy’s Baby, New City Girls Music, And Not Wearing Panties During Twitter Q&A

Diddy & Yung Miami Attend The Met Gala

TOPSHOT - US rappers Yung Miami (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Miami shared the comments on her Instagram page afterward. “Had to repost this again causeeeeee yeah puff,” she captioned the post. “He knows my potential and he’s gonna push me there!” Miami and Diddy have been in a romantic relationship for over a year now. Rumors had circulated about their breakup earlier in the year, but Diddy put them to rest by bringing Miami to the Met Gala in May.

Then, prior to the release of his new project, The Love Album, Diddy hosted an episode of Love Radio with Miami for Apple Music. “I have an island,” Diddy explained on the show. “This is just for inspirational motivation. You don’t know a lot of Black men that come from the hood that got an island.”

Read More: Yung Miami Fires Back At Haters Accusing Her Of Lying About Sex With Diddy

[Via]