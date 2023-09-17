Yung Miami Fires Back At Haters Accusing Her Of Lying About Sex With Diddy

Yung Miami shot back at fans on social media, earlier this week, who had accused her of lying about the details of her and Diddy’s sex life. In a pair of posts on Twitter, she asked why should would lie about it. Miami had spoken about their love life during an episode of Love Radio on Apple.

“What I gotta lie fa??? To who? Why fa what reason do I have to lie????? Please I really want to know,” she asked one doubter. In another post, she added: “Who tf acting? Bitch I’m grown y’all so fucking delusional it’s sick! Why do 2 grown ass people gotta get on the internet & 'act' like we doing something who for what!???”

Yung Miami & Diddy At The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs depart The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

As for Miami’s original comments, she remarked that Diddy doesn’t go to sleep after sex. "Let me tell y'all something,” she began. “This n***a don't go to sleep. I be like goddamn. I'ma tell y'all something, for real, for real, for real, I really thought that I was gon' make him tap out...This n***a don't go to sleep. I be like, 'You need to go to sleep.' You gotta be charged up like a Tesla.” Check out her response to her trolls below.

Yung Miami Responds To Trolls

Despite the explanation, fans still had mixed responses to Miami and Diddy’s comments. When The Shade Room posted Miami’s tweets on Instagram, one fan commented: “I’m tryna figure out why two grown people had to get on the internet and discuss this in the first place.” Another wrote: “It’s giving everytime Diddy drop he use her for promo.”

