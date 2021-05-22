oprah
- Pop CultureMo'Nique's Brother's Oprah Interview Resurfaces After Actress Admits She Felt BetrayedJust days after Mo'Nique won a Grammy for "Precious," Oprah interviewed her brother Gerald, who sexually assaulted her as a child.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Claims Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry "Blackballed" Her In HollywoodMo'Nique continued the "Club Shay Shay" trend of broadsiding the entertainment industry.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Slams Oprah Amid Taraji P. Henson's "The Color Purple" Complaints"Those women should have been taken care of from the moment go," Mo'Nique says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTaraji P. Henson Recalls Asking Oprah For Food, Dressing Rooms On "The Color Purple" SetDanielle Brooks says Henson was their "voice."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTaraji P. Henson Admits She Initially Ignored Oprah Winfrey’s Call For "The Color Purple"Taraji P. Henson says she accidently ignored Oprah's calls after being cast in "The Color Purple."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsYung Miami Reacts To Diddy Comparing Her To Oprah: “He Knows My Potential”Diddy has high expectations for Yung Miami.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Believes Yung Miami Will Be Like Oprah WinfreyThe Bad Boy executive and business mogul thinks that the City Girl will one day reach Oprah's level of wealth, and said that they're very similar.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Miami Shares NSFW Answer To What She Would Ask OprahThough she can't even finish her thought, Miami has everyone cracking up.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTina Knowles Attends Beyonce Concert With Oprah And Gayle KingTina Knowles was once again spotted at a Renaissance show.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureYung Miami Dubs Herself "The Black Oprah"The City Girl is set to appear on an upcoming episode of "Drink Champs."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureOprah Gains Neighbors' Ire Over Flood WallOprah's new flood wall has her neighbors up in arms.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Still Demands Apology From Tyler Perry & OprahLee Daniels and Mo
Nique detailed how they reunited after over a decade of bad blood.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMo’Nique Reacts To Video Accusing Oprah Of Ruining Her Career"As long as we conceal, how can we heal"By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Pens Sheryl Lee Ralph A Sweet Message After Her Emmy Win"You are a legend."By hnhh
- MusicNoreaga Questions Why Rap Artists "Respect" Letterman, Oprah, & Zane Lowe Over "The Culture"The "Drink Champs" host says "even going to Oprah and [Gale] is trash at this point!" as he also mentions Ellen DeGeneres. He received mixed reactions.By Erika Marie
- TV50 Cent Tells Tyler Perry & Oprah It's A "Great Time To Apologize" To Mo'Nique50 Cent wants Oprah and Tyler Perry to issue an apology to Mo'Nique before he puts the comedian "back on." By Aron A.
- SportsTom Brady Divulges On What Excites Him About RetirementTom Brady is looking for some normalcy.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLizzo & Oprah Sing Their Hearts Out To Adele’s “Hello” During Concert SpecialLeonardo DiCaprio, Donald Glover, and Drake were also in attendance.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Realized He Was Abused As A Child Thanks To Tyler Perry InterviewHe was a young boy who had sexual encounters with older women and he didn't call it "abuse" until he saw Perry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.By Erika Marie
- MoviesH.E.R. To Make Her Acting Debut In "The Color Purple" Remake"The Color Purple" remake is being produced by Oprah. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureLady Gaga Says She Became Pregnant At 19 After Being Raped By ProducerGaga details her assult in "The Me You Can't See"By Karlton Jahmal