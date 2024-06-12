Gayle King Embarrassingly Gives Way Too Much Information About Oprah's Recent Hospitalization

Gayle King reveals Oprah was hospitalized in embarrassing fashion.

According to journalist and Oprah Winfrey's closest friend, Gayle King, who excessively revealed the gory details of the media mogul's condition, Oprah was admitted to the hospital. King revealed the information in an explanation for Winfrey's absence from the news show on Tuesday. She said that the former daytime TV queen required medical treatment since she had a terrible stomach ailment. “Yesterday she said, ‘I’m going to rally, I’m going to rally.’ She had some kind of stomach thing where — stomach flu where stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic,” King said.

“But needless to say, she ended up in the hospital. Dehydration, she had an IV, so it was a very serious thing,” King said. “She will be OK. She will be OK. I hope she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail, but I wanted to make it clear that it mattered to her and it bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today.” In Winfrey's place, King said that the most recent book club selection for Winfrey was "Familiaris," a prequel written by David Wroblewski. Reading a statement from Winfrey, who praised the book as a "extraordinary journey that brilliantly interweaves history, philosophy, adventure, and mysticism to explore the meaning of love, friendship, and living your life's true purpose," she imitated her friend's well-known dramatic announcement voice.

On the broadcast, King then conducted an interview with the best-selling author who had joined the book club a second time. In the meanwhile, Winfrey's representative informed The Times on Tuesday that the 70-year-old is recovering. “Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor,” the spokesperson said via email. “She is resting and feeling better every day.” The representative did not provide information on Winfrey's length of stay in the hospital or the cause of her sickness.