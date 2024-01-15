Oprah Winfrey Says There's No Beef With Taraji P. Henson

Oprah Winfrey shot down the "disturbing" rumors she's heard about feuding with Taraji P. Henson over The Color Purple. Speaking with Gayle King for CBS Mornings at the Golden Globes, last week, Winfrey addressed Henson's recent complaints about cast members being told to drive their own rental cars to set.

“It’s so disturbing to me,” Winfrey said of the rumors. “Why is my name even in this conversation? Why is my name in this conversation? ‘Cause I have just been the champion for everybody.” She added: “I heard that Taraji was upset because she had been asked to (use) a rental car. I personally called Toby Emmerich, who was at the time the head of Warner Bros., and he said, ‘Well that means we have to do cars for everybody.’ And I said, ‘Then we do cars for everybody. And if it’s necessary, I will pay for the cars myself.’ He goes, ‘Well, we don’t want you to do that.'”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Oprah Winfrey and Taraji P. Henson attend THR Presents Live: The Color Purple at Crosby Hotel on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Henson previously denied having an issue with Winfrey as well in a post on Instagram. “Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!!” she said. “She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all. She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did!”

Oprah Winfrey On Her Relationship With Taraji P. Henson

The Color Purple hit theaters back on December 25, 2023. In addition to Henson, the film stars Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Oprah Winfrey on HotNewHipHop.

