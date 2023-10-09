Halle Bailey Reflects On Filming “The Color Purple”: “Set Was Like Going To A Cookout”

Halle Bailey says that the set for The Color Purple felt like a "family reunion." She reflected on the making of the second film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

“Set was like going to a cookout – it felt like a family reunion, honestly, like you’re surrounded by your aunties and cousins,” she said. “I was just excited to be there as a fan of everyone. The movie is a labor of love. I mean, we all care so much about the original story and really wanted to do a good job with this reimagining.”

Bailey also praised the performances from the rest of the cast, which is rounded out by Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and more. “People are going to lose their minds over Fantasia’s and Taraji’s performances. I get chills just thinking about it,” she teased. Bailey also revealed that she auditioned while working on The Little Mermaid. “I’m just in awe. I’ve loved The Color Purple ever since I was a little girl. I mean, it’s a Black family staple,” she further shared. “When I heard that they were doing a remake, I was like, I hope they get somebody to do it right because it’s something that we have to keep safe. This story, this movie that’s lived on so long and has had such amazing talent come out of it, it’s really cool.” Check out the trailer for the movie below.

Halle Bailey Stars In "The Color Purple"

The Color Purple will hit theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th, later this year. In addition to the movie, Bailey has also confirmed that she plans on dropping her debut solo EP before 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bailey's future projects on HotNewHipHop.

