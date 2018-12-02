New Film
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Reflects On Filming "The Color Purple": "Set Was Like Going To A Cookout"Halle Bailey says that working on "The Color Purple" was a "labor of love."By Cole Blake
- MoviesJennifer Hudson Performs "Respect" In New Clip of Aretha Franklin BiopicWatch the first full-length clip to come of the biographical film.By Milca P.
- MoviesPop Smoke Praised For His Acting In New Film "Boogie""Boogie" director Eddie Huang had a lot of compliments for the late Pop Smoke.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesBorat Sequel Announces Release Date, Shares First TrailerThe new Borat film will be out on October 23, releasing the first trailer today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Film Shuts Down Production Due To COVID-19The new film starring the Cleveland rapper halts production after two confirmed COVID-19 cases on set.By Dre D.
- MoviesNew "Star Wars" Movie Reportedly In The WorksA new "Stars Wars" film is reportedly in development from "Sleight" director, J.D. Dillard, and "Luke Cage" writer, Matt Owens.By Lynn S.
- MoviesIdris Elba To Star In Jay-Z Produced All-Black Western "The Harder They Fall"Looks promising. By Chantilly Post
- Movies"It Chapter Two" Frightening New Theatrical Poster Arrives Ahead Of New TrailerPennywise is returning later this year in the new "It" film.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Breaking Bad" Stars Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Tease New Project: ReportAaron Paul & Bryan Cranston are working on something new. By Aida C.
- SocietyWatch The Trailer For Lena Waithe's "Queen & Slim" FilmThe filmmaker shares her latest.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentKid Cudi Joins "Bill & Ted: Face The Music" CastKid Cudi's making more big moves in Hollywood.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSnoop Dogg Hilariously Reviews New "Child's Play": "Damn, Chucky Is Back"Snoop Dogg shares his take on the new "Child's Play" movie.By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo & Boi-1da Re-Create Isaac Hayes 1971 "Shaft" Theme SongQuavo and Boi-1da appear to be on the new "Shaft" movie soundtrack.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong’o Secures Role In Upcoming Sci-Fi ComedyAnother one by Lupita. By Chantilly Post
- WrestlingDave Bautista Joins Cast Of Zack Snyder's "Army Of The Dead" Zombie FlickDave Bautista's acting career is Metro Boomin'.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWatch The New "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" Trailer"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" is bound to drop on May 17.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMark Ruffalo Rejoices After Seeing "Avengers" Poster: "So I Wasn't Fired?"Bruce finally makes it to a poster.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentArnold Schwarzenegger Turns Evil In "Terminator 6," James Cameron ExplainsThe upcoming film is taking the narrative into unexpected territory.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentChucky's Murderous Rage Is On High In "Child's Play" TrailerChucky has once again injected the batteries in his back. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentLee Daniels Announces That He's Making Gay Superhero Film "Superb**ch"Lee Daniels introduces the lead in his upcoming film, "Superbitch."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Horror-Blockbuster Has Been Pushed Back"Us" was pushed back so it could headline the Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRegina King Discusses Hollywood Success: “You Just Can’t Let That ‘No’ Shut You Down”The award-winning actress offers audiences poignant advice.By hnhh