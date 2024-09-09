Quavo Stars In Teaser For New Film, "Takeover"

Quavo shared a new clip from the movie on his Instagram.

Quavo makes an appearance in the new trailer for the upcoming movie, Takeover. The film follows Billy Zane, who stars as a leader of an international heist ring. For the film, the company Trioscope will be blending live action and CGI shots by using its “updated Trioscope SEE technology that elevates moving image stylization with enhanced stability, precision, and multi-layer custom inputs," according to a press release caught by Variety.

Quavo further said: “Takeover is unlike anything you’ve seen before and will blow minds. This film brings a whole new vibe that’s about to change the game, and I’m really hyped to share it with my fans.” When he shared the teaser on Instagram, Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz, and more celebrities voiced their support in the comments section.

Trioscope CEO L.C. Crowley added: “This film represents a significant leap forward for Trioscope and our SEE technology, an innovation that has opened up new possibilities for filmmakers and visual storytelling. Joining Republic’s platform, Trioscope is opening the door for a broader audience to discover and take part in the company’s vision. From the ground up, we’re empowering our community to be part of the innovative journey to revolutionize how stories get told and how fans participate in them.” The company previously worked on the Netflix film, The Liberator.

