Quavo Roasted For His Acting In New John Travolta Movie, But He Doesn't Mind

Quavo is now an actor, as folks are talking about his role in a new John Travolta action movie about a heist gone wrong and all the antics, dangers, and thrills that unfold as a result. Cash Out released this Friday (April 26) in select theaters and for rentals on VOD, and as is typical for a more B-movie type of experience, there were plenty of critical but also amused reviews and takes on it, particularly his performance. Still, it seems like the former Migo is letting all of that slide, as he called himself "Quazel Washington" in the comments section of a DJ Akademiks post which included a clip from the film, which you can see below. Can't wait for his next roles in The Book Of Huncho, The Discriminizer (listen to "pick up the phone" for context), and of course, Training Quay.

Furthermore, there were a lot of comments on Quavo's performance in particular all over social media, not just under this Ak post. Many of them came from Chris Brown fans, who found yet another reason to claim that their fav is destroying him in their beef. Whether you're on Breezy's side or Huncho's, their back-and-forth has rivaled even that of the "Big Three" debacle that really just turned into the "Big Two & Guests" feud involving Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. If nothing else, at least they've quickly and firmly responded to each other's diss tracks and are sticking to the script.

Elsewhere, Quavo and Chris Brown's ex-partner-in-common, Karrueche Tran, recently responded to all this beef, given that much of it is allegedly over her. "I don’t feel," she told a reporter at an airport recently. "It is what it is, I’m living my life. Working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that’s all that matters. What else is going on, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. I’m living a peaceful life that’s all I want. No! No comments. I just don’t want any parts, I want peace and happiness. I want to work and thrive."

Meanwhile, what do you think of the "Over H*es & B***hes" MC's acting chops in Cash Out? Does he have a future in film or should he stick to the music videos? Either way, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Quavo.

