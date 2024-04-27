Quavo Roasted For His Acting In New John Travolta Movie, But He Doesn't Mind

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1194 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 15: Quavo and Jacquees attend Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration at Toast On Lenox on April 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Quazel Washington," the former Migo called himself.

Quavo is now an actor, as folks are talking about his role in a new John Travolta action movie about a heist gone wrong and all the antics, dangers, and thrills that unfold as a result. Cash Out released this Friday (April 26) in select theaters and for rentals on VOD, and as is typical for a more B-movie type of experience, there were plenty of critical but also amused reviews and takes on it, particularly his performance. Still, it seems like the former Migo is letting all of that slide, as he called himself "Quazel Washington" in the comments section of a DJ Akademiks post which included a clip from the film, which you can see below. Can't wait for his next roles in The Book Of Huncho, The Discriminizer (listen to "pick up the phone" for context), and of course, Training Quay.

Furthermore, there were a lot of comments on Quavo's performance in particular all over social media, not just under this Ak post. Many of them came from Chris Brown fans, who found yet another reason to claim that their fav is destroying him in their beef. Whether you're on Breezy's side or Huncho's, their back-and-forth has rivaled even that of the "Big Three" debacle that really just turned into the "Big Two & Guests" feud involving Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. If nothing else, at least they've quickly and firmly responded to each other's diss tracks and are sticking to the script.

Read More: Saweetie Targets Quavo, But Not Chris Brown: Fans React To Her Responses To Disses

Quavo Comments On His Acting Skills Under This Post

Elsewhere, Quavo and Chris Brown's ex-partner-in-common, Karrueche Tran, recently responded to all this beef, given that much of it is allegedly over her. "I don’t feel," she told a reporter at an airport recently. "It is what it is, I’m living my life. Working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that’s all that matters. What else is going on, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. I’m living a peaceful life that’s all I want. No! No comments. I just don’t want any parts, I want peace and happiness. I want to work and thrive."

Meanwhile, what do you think of the "Over H*es & B***hes" MC's acting chops in Cash Out? Does he have a future in film or should he stick to the music videos? Either way, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Quavo.

Read More: Young Thug Was Smiling Ear To Ear After Quavo Visited Him In Court

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - ArrivalsViralKarrueche Tran Reacts To Quavo & Chris Brown's Feud7.5K
Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Concert Featuring Latto &amp; QuavoViralQuavo Shows Off Stunt Work In New Movie With John Travolta850
Quavo Birthday CelebrationViralQuavo Apparently Reacts To Chris Brown's New Diss Track Against Him70.8K
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl PartyViralSaweetie Targets Quavo, But Not Chris Brown: Fans React To Her Responses To Disses8.5K