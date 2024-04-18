Young Thug Was Smiling Ear To Ear After Quavo Visited Him In Court

Young Thug has been going through an incredibly tough time due to the YSL Rico Trial. Overall, this has been a strenuous trial that is not going as planned. Although the state believes it has a solid case, it could take years to fully present. In fact, there are some analysts who believe that this trial could go all the way until 2027. That would be extremely unfortunate, and would take up a whole lot of time. However, that seems to be the progression of things right now, and fans will just have to sit tight as this plays out.

So far, Thugger hasn't gotten a ton of visitors in court. While his family has shown up from time to time, his artist friends have been fairly quiet. Thankfully, that trend officially came to an end on Wednesday as Quavo was in court for the trial. Quavo and Young Thug have made a ton of tracks together in the past, so it only makes sense that he would show up for his friend in need. In fact, Young Thug seemed pretty moved by the gesture, as he was all smiles once he saw the former Migo.

Young Thug and Quavo Have A Great Friendship

Hopefully, more artists will begin to show up for Thugger as time goes on. He is obviously in a tough situation, and not everyone wants to be associated with what is happening. That said, even a little bit of support can go a long way. As we have clearly seen, the whole hip-hop world is hoping for Thugger to make it out of this, and be home sooner rather than later.

