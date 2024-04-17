Chance The Rapper Demands Justice For Young Thug, Slams "Circus" Trial

It's no secret that Young Thug has been put through the wringer throughout his highly-publicized YSL RICO trial. According to Chance The Rapper, however, it's time that they wrap it up. Earlier this week, the Chicago-born MC took to social media to share a post in honor of his own birthday. He opted to dedicate it to his friend behind bars. Chance made note of the seemingly never-ending antics of the ongoing trial, and expressed wishes for Young Thug to be allowed to go home to his family.

"For my birthday I just wish my brother was home with his family," he wrote. "This circus of a trial has had him in custody for over a year and with all the legal errors, jury misconduct and conflicts of interest by the state he deserves to at the very least fight this from home."

Read More: Young Thug Looks Annoyed In Court On 61st Day Of RICO Trial: Watch

Chance The Rapper Dedicates His Birthday To Young Thug

Chance's post also includes an old clip of him and Young Thug talking at what seems to be a festival, along with text reading, “Top 2 DOA [shrug emoji].” Sadly, it doesn't appear as though the YSL co-founder will be sent home any time soon. Last month, it was even reported that due to prosecutors' lengthy list of witnesses, it could continue well into 2027. Fortunately, the judge decided to shorten the list and remove various potential witnesses, including Lil Wayne.

Either way, Young Thug has seemed jaded during his latest court appearances, with a clip of the Atlanta native looking visibly irritated making its rounds online earlier this week. What do you think of Chance The Rapper's recent post in support of Young Thug? Do you agree that the rapper should be allowed to finally go home to his family? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: YSL CO-Founder Confirms What "Thug" Stands For

[Via]