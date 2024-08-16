Young Thug’s Kids Star In Adorable Sp5der Promo Video For His Birthday

Young Thug is celebrating his 33rd birthday behind bars.

Today, Young Thug celebrates his 33rd birthday, although he must do so behind bars. The rapper is currently in the midst of a highly publicized RICO trial, which first began in November of last year. It's since become the longest trial in Georgia's state history, and it remains unclear when it might finally come to an end. Regardless, countless loved ones, peers, and fans are posting tributes in honor of Young Thug's birthday, including his kids.

Recently, they shared a promo video for his brand Sp5der, which features his song "Daddy's Birthday." In the video, they rock the brand's hoodies, beanies, and more. Of course, fans are showing love to both the YSL founder and his kids as they await the conclusion of his long-winded legal battle.

Young Thug Turns 33 In Prison

Young Thug's kids aren't the only ones celebrating his birthday while he's behind bars, however. Earlier today, Gunna also hopped on his Instagram Story to share some old photos of him and Young Thug. His posts didn't arrive alongside a message, though it's clear he was putting their friendship on display in honor of the occasion. As for Young Thug's trial, it doesn't appear that it'll come to an end anytime soon. Lil Woody, the star witness who frequently goes viral for his courtroom antics, unleashed on the state in an explosive rant earlier this month.

He accused them of exploiting him, pressuring him, and more. "I don’t recall nothing that happened years ago," Lil Woody said in court. "I just know that every time the police were after me and trying to get me, they kept bringing his name up. Whatever y’all want me to say, I'ma say it." What do you think of Young Thug spending his 33rd birthday behind bars? What about his children posting a Sp5der promo video in honor of the occasion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.