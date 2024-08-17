TI Shouts Out Young Thug On His Birthday Amid Possible Dismissal Of YSL RICO Case

T.I. wants Young Thug out of prison as soon as possible, and his remarks to his fellow Atlanta rap star came at a very interesting time.

T.I. is one of many hip-hop figures advocating for Young Thug's release amid the chaotic and controversial YSL RICO case. Recently, the Atlanta trap legend sent one of his torch-bearers some birthday well-wishes for Thugger's 33rd trip around the Sun via his Instagram page. Not only that, but Tip's comments predicting that the case might be over soon could actually turn out to be prophetic. Fani Willis' Republican opponent for the Fulton County District Attorney race this year promised to dismiss the case if elected. While this is just a hypothetical situation, it did raise a lot of questions around whether or not this case will conclude with a verdict or with mistrials.

"Happy Birthday 2 my brother 4L King Spyda / Super Slizzy / Mr. Cleveland Ave / Thugga Thugga / The Iconic Prolific Legend himself Lil Jeff," T.I. expressed to Young Thug. "Keep standing solid & Stay strong homie. Every storm will run out of rain & I can see a major comeback happening‼️ Can’t wait for u 2 touch back down so you can go put that ugggla** s**t on and I can send yo musty a** back to da dressing room wit that cheap ass bulls**t u be wearing…. [crying-laughing emoji] Tuh. Ain’t no question or no guessing in it jack!!! YKWTFGO wit US U DIGGG. #FamilyTies. @thuggerthugger1."

T.I.'s Birthday Message To Young Thug

Furthermore, T.I.'s message comes amid a lot of other birthday messages and initiatives for Young Thug, including an adorable video starring his kids to promote the SP5DER brand. Also, plenty of recent updates in the YSL RICO case threw viewers for a loop. Amid Lil Woody's wild testimonies and various judge changes, there's a lot to wade through and many elements to consider. Hopefully this all starts clearing up soon and we can see some more consistent, fair, and effective trial progress.

Meanwhile, one of Young Thug's closest associates, Gunna, also wished him a happy birthday recently. This interested many fans because it added onto a lot of speculation around whether or not Wunna snitched on YSL and what their relationship looks like now. Although all signs point to the conclusion that they're still cool, some fans still want a stronger conclusion. We'll see if the near future holds anything important in that regard.