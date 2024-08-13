Lil Woody Almost Breaks Character Due To Shocking Question At Young Thug Trial

Lil Woody's testimony during the Young Thug trial has been an absolute firestorm, and that's not counting the six-month suspension that his lawyer received. However, there have also been some cracks through the system, and a recent court interaction has many fans thinking that he almost broke character and spilled some more tea about an incident that he forgot about and might still feel a type of way over. The court asked Woody about a situation that happened when a group of men jumped him, and while he initially said that he didn't recall what he specifically told detectives, he eventually said that "They time gon' come," suggesting that something did happen and that he's still hurt by it.
Of course, this is all incredibly understandable, and to say that this is Lil Woody "breaking character" misrepresents what he agreed to do for this trial. But there are many conflicting aspects to his state's witness role, as he recently claimed to have lied to police about Young Thug's alleged crimes in order to stay out of trouble and get the cops off his back.
Lil Woody Recalls A Jumping Incident (Or Does He?) During Young Thug & YSL RICO Case
In addition, prosecutors treated Lil Woody as a "hostile witness" after an explosive rant against the state for pressuring him during this Young Thug and YSL case. "Like I told you before y'all called me to trial, I have lied," he initially expressed, with his subsequent disparaging comments against a detective being what made him "hostile" in the eyes of the prosecution. "I made things up, I told you this before y'all brought me in this courtroom, and I'm telling you now. You asked me about 2015. I had got my life together.
"Y'all are trying to put this on my conscience, y'all are trying to put people's lives in my hands," Lil Woody continued in the Young Thug trial. "I don't want to lie on people, I don't want to be here, y'all have pressured me. I'm tired of y'all 'cause y'all know y'all wrong, and y'all Black people doing this to us. Leave me alone, let me leave. Man, y'all pissing me off. Listen, I don't recall nothing I said to no police, stop asking me these questions. I'm telling you I don't recall. That's what you want me to say?"