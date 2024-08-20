Lil Woody's Neighbor Appears To Leak His Location Amid YSL RICO Trial Testimony

Lil Woody has apparently been out and about in Atlanta.

Lil Woody's apparent neighbor has leaked his location online as the rapper has been testifying in the ongoing YSL RICO trial. A man by the name of Terrell Titus posted: "This n***a walking round Atlanta like he ain't just snitch on Young Thug [laughing emojis]. Woody a fool, and he live across the street from me." No Jumper reshared the message on Instagram on Tuesday.

Woody has been making headlines for various antics during the YSL trial. He recently caught attention for asking the judge if he can show up late for court, firing his own lawyer on the stand, and more. On a more serious note, he admitted to lying about “almost everything” he said about Young Thug in 2015 in an effort to avoid jail time.

Young Thug's Legal Team Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, right, arrives at the Fulton County. Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Like I told you before y’all called me to trial, I have lied,” Woody said. “I made things up. I told you this before y’all brought me in this courtroom, and I’m telling you now. You asked me about 2015. I had got my life together. Y’all are trying to put this on my conscience, y’all are trying to put people’s lives in my hands. I don’t wanna be here. Y’all have pressured me, I’m tired of y’all, cause y’all know y’all wrong, and y’all Black people doing this to us”

Lil Woody's Neighbor Speaks Out

Check out the post from the man claiming to be Woody's neighbor below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Woody, Young Thug, and the YSL RICO trial on HotNewHipHop.