Young Thug Trial: Judge Determined To Find Out Who Told Brian Steel About Controversial Ex Parte Meeting

Judge Ural Glanville intends to hold a meeting to get to the bottom of who told Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, about the controversial ex parte meeting with himself, the prosecution, and witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland. On Tuesday, he announced in an order to show cause that everyone present for the conversation will have to demonstrate they didn't leak the information or otherwise be held in contempt. The meeting will go down on June 25th.

When Steel learned about the ex parte meeting, he became furious in the courtroom on Monday, demanding a mistrial and labeling it unconstitutional. Copeland previously planned not to testify after agreeing on an immunity deal that relied on taking the stand. "You’re not supposed to have communication with a witness who’s been sworn," Steel argued. "... If that’s true what this is is coercion, witness intimidation, ex parte communications that we have a constitutional right to be present for."

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I still want to know, how did you come upon this information,” Glanville fired back. “Who told you?” He eventually decided to hold Steel in contempt of court, sentencing him to 10 weekends in jail. "You don’t get to extort the court. It doesn’t work that way," he said. Steel also successfully requested that he spend the jail time in the same cell as his client if his appeal fails.