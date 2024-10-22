Young Thug's Lawyer Earns Key Victory In His Controversial Criminal Contempt Case

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, has won his case to overturn the former YSL RICO trial judge's controversial decision to hold him in criminal contempt. Steel ended up taking his appeal all the way to the Georgia Supreme Court and walked away with a successful ruling on Tuesday. Judge Ural Glanville originally sentenced him to 20 days in jail after he refused to reveal how he learned of a secret meeting between the judge, prosecutors, and a key witness, Kenneth Copeland.
“The exchange between Steel and Judge Glanville makes clear that Judge Glanville was involved in the controversy,” the court wrote in the ruling. “For these reasons, a different judge should have presided over the contempt hearing, and the failure to do so requires reversal.” The decision comes after Glanville already recused himself from the case with Judge Paige Reese Whitaker now presiding in his place.
Young Thug's Legal Team Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse
Steel's successful appeal comes as drama continues to ensue in the YSL RICO trial. Another witness for the prosecution, Antonio Sledge, also known as Mounk Tounk, went back on the terms of his plea deal and changed his story while testifying at a recent hearing. He had agreed to admit sixteen alleged “factual acknowledgments” about YSL and the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas in order to avoid prison and serve probation. Instead, he remarked that he doesn't recall and, in turn, is now facing five years in prison.
Thug was arrested over allegations that his YSL label was actually a criminal enterprise back in 2022. He's been behind bars since while the trial continues to move along at a glacial pace. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug on HotNewHipHop.
