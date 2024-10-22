Young Thug's Lawyer Earns Key Victory In His Controversial Criminal Contempt Case

Brian Steel earned a major win on Tuesday.

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, has won his case to overturn the former YSL RICO trial judge's controversial decision to hold him in criminal contempt. Steel ended up taking his appeal all the way to the Georgia Supreme Court and walked away with a successful ruling on Tuesday. Judge Ural Glanville originally sentenced him to 20 days in jail after he refused to reveal how he learned of a secret meeting between the judge, prosecutors, and a key witness, Kenneth Copeland.

“The exchange between Steel and Judge Glanville makes clear that Judge Glanville was involved in the controversy,” the court wrote in the ruling. “For these reasons, a different judge should have presided over the contempt hearing, and the failure to do so requires reversal.” The decision comes after Glanville already recused himself from the case with Judge Paige Reese Whitaker now presiding in his place.

Young Thug's Legal Team Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, right, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements will begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Steel's successful appeal comes as drama continues to ensue in the YSL RICO trial. Another witness for the prosecution, Antonio Sledge, also known as Mounk Tounk, went back on the terms of his plea deal and changed his story while testifying at a recent hearing. He had agreed to admit sixteen alleged “factual acknowledgments” about YSL and the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas in order to avoid prison and serve probation. Instead, he remarked that he doesn't recall and, in turn, is now facing five years in prison.