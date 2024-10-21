Young Thug's "Slime Sh*t" Plays In Court As The State Analyzes His Lyrics

Another moment from Young Thug's trial is going viral.

The state played Young Thug's song, "Slime Sh*t," during a court hearing on Monday, sparking viral reactions on social media. The Slime Season 3 hit sees Thug rapping about YSL, jail, "cookin' white brick," having "banana clips for all these n****s actin' monkey," and more.

Fans on social media have been sharing several jokes in response to the clip. "Next it’s gonna be Sir what exactly does 'she suck on my d on the plane i just called ha airhead' mean?" one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "I know everyone in there was trying their best to resist bobbing their heads to this banger." One more threw some shade at Drake. "They should use Drake as an example of someone who raps about gang life, but is not apart of gang life," they wrote.

Young Thug Performs At Rolling Loud Festival

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - OCTOBER 22: Rapper Young Thug performs during the Rolling Loud Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 22, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

The latest viral moment comes after a star witness for the prosecution was sentenced to five years in prison after his testimony conflicted with the terms of his plea agreement. Antonio Sledge had agreed to admit sixteen alleged “factual acknowledgments” about YSL and the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas in order to avoid prison and serve 15 years of probation. Instead, he remarked “I don’t recall” on the stand when asked about the incident. "We've got to take seriously the court system," Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said afterward, as caught by court reporter Meghann Cuniff.

State Plays Young Thug's "Slime Sh*t" During Latest Court Hearing