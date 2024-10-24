SlimeLife Shawty Clowns His Haters After Testifying In Young Thug Case

BYElias Andrews141 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2017 - Day 2
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Young Thug performs at Wireless Festival Day 2 at Finsbury Park on July 8, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Getty Images)
Lots to say on and off the stand.

SlimeLife Shawty became a talking point in the hop hop community on Wednesday. The rapper took the stand in the ongoing Young Thug case. He admitted, on the stand, that he treated YSL like a gang when he first joined. SlimeLife Shawty also read a redacted social media message, which led to confusion on the part of the defense. Young Thug's legal team as far as to request a mistrial due to Shawty's actions. As with any artist who has taken the stand in the YSL case, SlimeLife Shawty was subject to ridicule and mockery online. He decided to clap back, however.

SlimeLife Shawty took to his Instagram Stories the evening he testified. He posted an ominous message that read "Y'all so dumb" before launching into a lengthier post. The YSL member claimed that he didn't snitch on Young Thug despite taking the stand. "Ain have to tell on nobody duck n**ga," he wrote. "Every n**ga that den like me only happy cus that belt been off that behind." SlimeLife Shawty was focused on two people in particular, and he threatened to tag them in a follow up post. "I can @ both u duck n**gas and make y'all remember," he noted.

Read More: Young Thug's Lawyer Earns Key Victory In His Controversial Criminal Contempt Case

SlimeLife Shawty Pled Guilty To Conspiracy In 2022

SlimeLife Shawty proceeded to threw a few more threats out before calming down. The rapper tried to end things on a positive note, writing: "I'm chillin tho I luv you all." He may not be a household name for those who have keeping up with the Young Thug case, but Shawty has been part of it from the start. He was arrested alongside Thugger and the rest of the YSL crew in 2022. Vibe reported that he took a plea deal alongside Lil Duke, and subsequently had their sentences reduced to time served.

While some Instagram users supported SlimeLife Shawty, and his claim about not snitching, others stated that his career was over. Shawty was one of the most promising artists on the YSL label before RICO charges entered the picture. Joe Coscarelli, a New York Times reporter, claimed that Shawty was the artist with the most career momentum before the momentum besides Gunna. Gunna has been able to maintain a successful career post-YSL indictment, but he also had hits. SlimeLife Shawty is going to have a much harder time maintaining relevance.

Read More: Young Thug's "Slime Sh*t" Plays In Court As The State Analyzes His Lyrics

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...