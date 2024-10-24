SlimeLife Shawty Clowns His Haters After Testifying In Young Thug Case

Lots to say on and off the stand.

SlimeLife Shawty became a talking point in the hop hop community on Wednesday. The rapper took the stand in the ongoing Young Thug case. He admitted, on the stand, that he treated YSL like a gang when he first joined. SlimeLife Shawty also read a redacted social media message, which led to confusion on the part of the defense. Young Thug's legal team as far as to request a mistrial due to Shawty's actions. As with any artist who has taken the stand in the YSL case, SlimeLife Shawty was subject to ridicule and mockery online. He decided to clap back, however.

SlimeLife Shawty took to his Instagram Stories the evening he testified. He posted an ominous message that read "Y'all so dumb" before launching into a lengthier post. The YSL member claimed that he didn't snitch on Young Thug despite taking the stand. "Ain have to tell on nobody duck n**ga," he wrote. "Every n**ga that den like me only happy cus that belt been off that behind." SlimeLife Shawty was focused on two people in particular, and he threatened to tag them in a follow up post. "I can @ both u duck n**gas and make y'all remember," he noted.

SlimeLife Shawty Pled Guilty To Conspiracy In 2022

SlimeLife Shawty proceeded to threw a few more threats out before calming down. The rapper tried to end things on a positive note, writing: "I'm chillin tho I luv you all." He may not be a household name for those who have keeping up with the Young Thug case, but Shawty has been part of it from the start. He was arrested alongside Thugger and the rest of the YSL crew in 2022. Vibe reported that he took a plea deal alongside Lil Duke, and subsequently had their sentences reduced to time served.