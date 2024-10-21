Controversial rapper Ian Enlists Chief Keef & Lil Yachty On New Album "Goodbye Horses"

Ian has created quite a stir.

The rapper Ian is quite controversial in his own right. Overall, the young artist has taken a lot of flack for his frat boy aesthetic and his obsessions with sounding like mid 2010s era Chief Keef. Although some fans see it as paying homage, others have taken a more cynical approach, and it is understandable as to why. At the end of the day, there have been numerous white rappers who have sought to exploit hip-hop. Some believe that is what Ian is doing. However, some believe he has a genuine appreciate for the culture.

Two of his biggest influences, Chief Keef and Lil Yachty, seem to be on the side of Ian's fans. We know this because both artists are featured on Ian's new 13-track project, Goodbye Horses. This is a project that dropped on Friday, and it contains songs with Keef and Yachty, as well as smaller artists like Reign and Eyesis. The project is quite short and it features many of the sounds and sonic tropes that Ian is known for. It isn't that far removed from his Valedictorian EP, which was just as controversial. Only time will tell whether or not Ian is a flash in the pan, or someone who is able to stick around.

Let us know how you feel about Ian and his new album, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is an artist who is doing things the right way? Or do you believe that he is an unashamed culture vulture who doesn't realize what he is doing?

The rapper Ian Returns

