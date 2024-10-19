Should Drake & Future Reconcile? Social Media Users Debate After Pluto Retweets Young Thug

BYCaroline Fisher522 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Future: A Gentlemans Club
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Future and Drake attend The Future: A Gentlemans Club at a private location on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Fans are split on whether or not Drake and Future can put the past behind them.

Yesterday, Young Thug's official X account shared a message that has since sparked a major debate. ".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," the post reads simply. In just over an hour, Future retweeted the post, leaving social media users in shambles.

Obviously, Drake and Future's relationship took a major hit amid his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. This was ignited by the release of Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You track with Kendrick Lamar, "Like That." Later on, Drake theorized that Metro Boomin was actually behind Future's involvement in the battle.

Read More: Ja Rule Appears To Address Rumors Of Drake And Future Reconciliation

Future Retweets Young Thug's Message About Wanting To Collab With Him, Drake, And Metro Boomin Again

"Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it / Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin' lame, so I know he had to be an influence," he rhymes on "Family Matters." Now, some social media users are speculating that Future's retweet indicates he's ready to reconcile with Drake. This is unconfirmed, but it's gotten fans talking about whether or not this is something Drake should even allow. While some note how explosive a collab between them would be at this point, others argue that the beef went way too far for their friendship to ever come back from. After all, allegations of pedophilia were flying by the end of things, even though Future wasn't directly behind them.

"2 albums dissing? Yeah we’ll reunite in hell lol," one Instagram user writes in Akademiks' comments section. "That collab after the beef would break the internet," another says. "He tired of hearing 'Not Like Us' too," someone else jokes. What do you think of Future retweeting Young Thug's post about wanting to collab with him, Drake, and Metro Boomin again? Do you see a reconciliation in his and Drake's future or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug Wants Drake, Future & Metro Boomin To Squash The Beef, Pluto Retweets Him

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...