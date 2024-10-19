Should Drake & Future Reconcile? Social Media Users Debate After Pluto Retweets Young Thug

Yesterday, Young Thug's official X account shared a message that has since sparked a major debate. ".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," the post reads simply. In just over an hour, Future retweeted the post, leaving social media users in shambles.
Obviously, Drake and Future's relationship took a major hit amid his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. This was ignited by the release of Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You track with Kendrick Lamar, "Like That." Later on, Drake theorized that Metro Boomin was actually behind Future's involvement in the battle.
"Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it / Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin' lame, so I know he had to be an influence," he rhymes on "Family Matters." Now, some social media users are speculating that Future's retweet indicates he's ready to reconcile with Drake. This is unconfirmed, but it's gotten fans talking about whether or not this is something Drake should even allow. While some note how explosive a collab between them would be at this point, others argue that the beef went way too far for their friendship to ever come back from. After all, allegations of pedophilia were flying by the end of things, even though Future wasn't directly behind them.
"2 albums dissing? Yeah we’ll reunite in hell lol," one Instagram user writes in Akademiks' comments section. "That collab after the beef would break the internet," another says. "He tired of hearing 'Not Like Us' too," someone else jokes. What do you think of Future retweeting Young Thug's post about wanting to collab with him, Drake, and Metro Boomin again? Do you see a reconciliation in his and Drake's future or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.