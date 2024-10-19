Should Drake & Future Reconcile? Social Media Users Debate After Pluto Retweets Young Thug

Fans are split on whether or not Drake and Future can put the past behind them.

Yesterday, Young Thug's official X account shared a message that has since sparked a major debate. ".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," the post reads simply. In just over an hour, Future retweeted the post, leaving social media users in shambles.

Obviously, Drake and Future's relationship took a major hit amid his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. This was ignited by the release of Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You track with Kendrick Lamar, "Like That." Later on, Drake theorized that Metro Boomin was actually behind Future's involvement in the battle.

Read More: Ja Rule Appears To Address Rumors Of Drake And Future Reconciliation

"Pluto sh*t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it / Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin' lame, so I know he had to be an influence," he rhymes on "Family Matters." Now, some social media users are speculating that Future's retweet indicates he's ready to reconcile with Drake. This is unconfirmed, but it's gotten fans talking about whether or not this is something Drake should even allow. While some note how explosive a collab between them would be at this point, others argue that the beef went way too far for their friendship to ever come back from. After all, allegations of pedophilia were flying by the end of things, even though Future wasn't directly behind them.