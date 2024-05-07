Metro Boomin Labeled #MetroGroomin After Concerning Tweets Resurface

Metro Boomin has somewhat flown under the radar when it comes to fueling the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef. He can only contribute so much since he is a producer. But he did give one of the biggest rappers a platform to send some missiles at Drizzy. "Like That" has become one of the most impactful songs in the genre as it has seemingly reignited the competition and pure hatred the two icons have for each other. The blows have increased in severity, as Kendrick has focused heavily on allegations that Drake is a sexual predator. Those exact same claims are now being thrusted upon Metro Boomin, or should we say Metro Groomin.

Earlier today, the beat crafter had old tweets resurfacing left and right from the early 2010s, that were disturbing, frankly. You can see some of them below, and yeah, they are not a good look for him. Many people were telling Metro to butt out, especially since he is not a rapper. That tone became even more popular after Drake said on "Push Ups," "Metro shut yo a** up and make some drums n****." That bar is now resurfacing, especially when Metro was saying things like, "She gon suck me whether she like it or not. That's what the molly for." Or, "I'm tryna tell #oomf that "age aint nothin but a number" lol."

Metro Groomin Thought He Was In The Clear

These are just a couple, but we think you get the point. Because of this revelation, #MetroGroomin is now trending on X. Hilarious memes are perfectly encapsulating how Drake, Future, and Kendrick must be feeling. One person writes, "Metro Boomin deleting his weird tweets is crazy. So, I guess Kendrick is working with a pedophile to diss another pedophile😭#MetroGroomin." However, there are few stragglers that are excusing his behavior. "This is a reach. Metro was a kid then that man is like almost 31? Either way. Drake team need to stop the mindless smear campaign before someone dig up more stuff on him and drop the reference tracks to back 2 back." It is safe to say that Metro definitely has some explaining to do.

