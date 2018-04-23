grooming
- GossipUncle Luke Grooming Allegations Are Completely Untrue, He ClaimsThe Miami rapper said that the claims against him from actress Gloria Valez taught him what "grooming" even means, and denied the prospect.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDame Dash Believes R. Kelly Is Where He Belongs For Grooming AaliyahHe also blasted Jay-Z for making collab projects with the disgraced R&B singer. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Responds To Child Sexual Abuse Allegations: "There's Very Little I Can Say Right Now""I deeply regret having agreed to act in it," the comedian said of the incriminating sketch she performed with Aries Spears.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEzra Miller's Alleged Grooming Victim Defends Actor: "These Are My Decisions"Tokata Iron Eyes went on Instagram to speak their mind about the allegations.By Rex Provost
- GossipEzra Miller Accused Of Grooming Teen Since They Were 12, Alleges Parents: ReportThe parents claim that Miller "gave Tokata alcohol and drugs like marijuana and LSD." They add that Miller shows "cult-like" and "controlling" behavior.By Erika Marie
- SportsLaMelo Ball's 32-Year-Old GF Ana Montana Responds To Grooming AllegationsThe internet is making a lot of assumptions about LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana's relationship.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"SNL" Alum Horatio Sanz Accused Of Grooming & Sexual Assaulting Teen: ReportHis attorney issued a statement denying the accusations and claiming the woman demanded $7.5 million from the actor prior to filing a lawsuit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMillie Bobby Brown's Rep Responds To TikToker Saying He "Groomed" ActressHunter Ecimovic was 20 and Millie was 16 when they reportedly started dating. Recently, Ecimovic went on IG Live and spoke inappropriately about their alleged sexual relationship.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Says OnlyFans Critics Are Jealous Of Her SuccessThe 18-year-old signed up for the site and claims she made $1 million in six hours.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris D'Elia Child Porn Accuser Drops All Charges Against Him: ReportChris D'Elia's accuser, identified as Jane Doe, dismissed all child pornography claims against him voluntarily. By Deja Goode
- RandomDrake Labelled "Creepy" After Billie Eilish Reveals They Text Each OtherDrake faces more heat.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"The Simpsons" Showrunner Thinks Michael Jackson Used Cameo To "Groom Boys"Al Jean explains why "Stark Raving Dad" was removed from the series.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled Lathers Beard With Rick Ross' Signature OilsDJ Khaled keeps the dutiful beard-groomer on deck. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSZA Opens Up About Her Body Transformation: 190 Lbs & Over-Sized T-ShirtsThe artist reveals the reasons behind the changes.By Zaynab
- MusicLyor Cohen Talks Rich The Kid Contract Dispute On Breakfast Club: "We Don't Play That"Lyor Cohen speaks his piece on Rich the Kid's dissatisfaction over his 300 Entertainment contract.By Devin Ch
- MusicRick Ross To Release A Line Of Luxury Beard ProductsNow you too can have a beard like Ricky Rozay.By Matthew Parizot