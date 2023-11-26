Uncle Luke Grooming Allegations Are Completely Untrue, He Claims

Uncle Luke is the latest accused groomer in the industry, allegations of which stem from actress Gloria Valez. "If you don't think grooming is happening in this business, you're sadly mistaken," she wrote earlier this week on her Instagram Story. "It's started 1994 with Luke and a few others in this business. I was in high school." Moreover, apparently Valez appeared in one of the Miami rapper's music videos and faced a harrowing experience, and this opened up debate about this issue as a whole and who is to blame. Still, he denied any and all claims of this, and explained why he strove to never fall into that "trap."

"I just learned what the f**k grooming mean," Uncle Luke's response began during an Instagram Live session. "I don't even know what the f***ing grooming mean. Grooming, the f**k is grooming? They had to explain that s**t to me. Y'all got the right one. I don't have no problem going to court. I'm not Russell Simmons." Furthermore, he posited, "I'm not them other people."

Read More: Uncle Luke Speaks After "Estranged Son" Is Arrested For Aggravated Assault

Uncle Luke Responds To Grooming Allegations: Watch

"I don't do that, I know my brand," Uncle Luke continued. "My brand is Luke, 'Hey, we want some p***y.' 'Face down, a** up, that's what make n***as like me so horny.' The problem is when you know your brand and you know what you're singing about, you subject yourself to be in that kind of trap faster. So what you have to do is really not be about what those songs is talking about because you can get yourself jammed up.

"I video everything, I video everything," he concluded. "Everybody sign releases. I do shows. Ain't no underage people be doing no show with me. I fire girls. You get caught, um, I have chaperone for the girls, one head dancer, it's always one head dancer. And she put everybody in check. This is not a traveling wh*rehouse. So if you gonna mess around with these other artists, you're gonna get sent home, sweetheart. You get fired." Meanwhile, for more news and the latest updates on Uncle Luke, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy