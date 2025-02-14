Wack 100 Claims DJ Akademiks Wanted To Commit Self-Harm After Grooming Scandal

Wack 100 and Adam22 always end up having some interesting conversations together, even if things get a little contentious sometimes. Nevertheless, that's especially the case when they comment on other media personalities, such as the recent grooming scandal that DJ Akademiks faced. Wack alleged that Ak told him that he wanted to commit self-harm as a result of the backlash to his inappropriate comments to a 15-year-old boy during a livestream earlier this year.

"He said he wanted to kill himself," Wack 100 alleged to Adam22 concerning DJ Akademiks. "I swear he said it. Bro, he broke down. He said he's never been hit like [that]. Like, he really got emotional. He said the s**t people were saying about him, he wasn't understanding. Because in his head... You know, I had to have a conversation with him about trolling and what trolling you can't do and how he needs to put certain walls up around him when it comes to, you know, having children around.

DJ Akademiks Grooming Allegations

"That's what he said: He was ready to quit media and he was contemplating," Wack 100 continued. "And he said Charlamagne and myself. He said Charlamagne kept calling, he ended up talking to Charlamagne. He said, 'But Wack, I knew you f**k with me, but this let me know you a real brother.' Because I kept on texting him. I kept texting him, letting him know. 'Cause sometimes, bro, people don't want to get on the line and they have these thoughts and it needs just a little light. A little light at the tunnel, like, you know, somebody cheering for you.

"And we had a conversation," Wack 100 concluded. "I gave it to him raw and uncut, how I felt about it, where I feel he went wrong. But he did say, 'Wack, I saw you and Adam, and I appreciate y'all.' 'Cause a lot of people he thought was his friends didn't say nothing at all." "I just feel like Ak has been through so many sort of cancelation-style scenarios, so it's hard for me to imagine him really caring that much," Adam22 responded.