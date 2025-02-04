DJ Akademiks Shouts Out His Loyal Fans For Sticking By Him Throughout The Grooming Scandal

DJ Akademiks has found himself to be in quite the lonely place over the last couple of weeks. Towards the end of January, the hip-hop insider and live streamer went viral for all the wrong reasons thanks to some damning clips. He, along with Tory Lanez affiliate WrittenByRay and some others were badgering a 15-year-old streamer by the name of NourGxd. Tons of internet users were going as far as to say Akademiks was trying to groom the kid. The reason for their scathing accusations is due to the fact that he was persistently asking PlaqueBoyMax's Discord moderator truly uncomfortable questions about having sex. They all had to do with people older than NourGxd, male or female.

The livestream had everyone outraged, including the YouTube community. Scru Face Jean and PlaqueBoyMax led the charge for the most part with the former even dropping an "AkaDiddy" diss track. After initially crashing out, DJ Akademiks did come around and apologize for his frankly disgusting behavior. "I've always said, I ain't gon' lie. I've done a lot of bullsh*t up in this game. Trust me. I've got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment."

DJ Akademiks Is Ready To Start Anew

However, Akademiks promising to do better by him, his viewers and the community wasn't enough for Twitch to not ban him "indefinitely." A lot of folks have been happy to see some sort of justice for his actions and overall, Ak has felt quite "humbled" by this. He especially has felt this way after understanding why Drake decided to sue UMG a second time. "I ain't going to lie to you, though, after everything that happened to me, I can't blame that n****. Bro, when n****s call you certain words -my n**** I ain't gon' lie to you that s*** will get you su**idal." Ak then concluded, "And I feel like I'ma cool guy, but that s*** tested my core values, it's tested me as a man..."