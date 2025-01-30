Scru Face Jean Eviscerates DJ Akademiks In New Diss Track "AkaDiddy" Following Grooming Scandal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
The hip-hop world continues to scrutinize this Ak controversy.

The grooming scandal around DJ Akademiks continues to develop, as more rappers, content creators, and cultural commentators are chiming in. The latest to do so in an explosive and combative way was YouTuber and Nigerian/Arkansas MC Scru Face Jean, who launched the "AkaDiddy" diss track against the media personality. Jean takes aim at his inappropriate questions to a 15-year-old boy, brings up past controversies and accusations, and calls on people to take a stand against Ak. It's a pretty scathing record with some sharp wordplay and dark writing from time to time, bolstered by a focused and indignant delivery plus a very melancholy and soft sample flip.

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks caught heat when a video surfaced of him and Tory Lanez's manager WrittenByRay, along with others, asking a 15-year-old PlaqueBoyMax mod some inappropriate sexual questions. The Twitch streaming platform banned him, although he apologized for his remarks and continues to stream on YouTube. It's also important to note that Scru Face Jean had previously launched the "wAKked out murals" diss track against the streamer, so there is beef history here.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Breaks Silence On Twitch Ban Amidst Grooming Allegations

Scru Face Jean Disses Akademiks Over Grooming Scandal

Nevertheless, in his latest series of comments addressing the situation during a stream, DJ Akademiks clarified that he understands the Twitch ban and that he plans to not speak on or platform this situation any further. Perhaps Scru Face Jean's diss track will change his mind, but given the severity of the situation, it doesn't seem likely. After all, Ak has a lot to contend with now and is dealing with a volatile case in which any move could result in more backlash. Somehow, other creators and media figures like Adam22 are making excuses for Akademiks, or are at least confused by these calls to "cancel" him, if that was even a possible reality under our current media structure.

Meanwhile, Scru Face Jean also dropped a diss track against DJ Akademiks' beloved Drake with "Opp List," which responded to the UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us." We will see if more responses and disses will follow or if this is the end of this particular saga. Throughout it all, though, it seems like Ak will try to just let it all blow over.

Read More: Streamers & YouTubers Eviscerate Drake For Including Them In His UMG Lawsuit

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1 Music YouTuber Scru Face Jean Disses DJ Akademiks In New Song "wAKked out murals" 1297
scru face jean Songs Scru Face Jean Takes Some Major Stabs At Drake On "Opp List" Following His UMG Lawsuit 1113
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.1K
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1 Music DJ Akademiks Shouts Out His Loyal Fans For Sticking By Him Throughout The Grooming Scandal 676