Scru Face Jean Eviscerates DJ Akademiks In New Diss Track "AkaDiddy" Following Grooming Scandal

The grooming scandal around DJ Akademiks continues to develop, as more rappers, content creators, and cultural commentators are chiming in. The latest to do so in an explosive and combative way was YouTuber and Nigerian/Arkansas MC Scru Face Jean, who launched the "AkaDiddy" diss track against the media personality. Jean takes aim at his inappropriate questions to a 15-year-old boy, brings up past controversies and accusations, and calls on people to take a stand against Ak. It's a pretty scathing record with some sharp wordplay and dark writing from time to time, bolstered by a focused and indignant delivery plus a very melancholy and soft sample flip.

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks caught heat when a video surfaced of him and Tory Lanez's manager WrittenByRay, along with others, asking a 15-year-old PlaqueBoyMax mod some inappropriate sexual questions. The Twitch streaming platform banned him, although he apologized for his remarks and continues to stream on YouTube. It's also important to note that Scru Face Jean had previously launched the "wAKked out murals" diss track against the streamer, so there is beef history here.

Scru Face Jean Disses Akademiks Over Grooming Scandal

Nevertheless, in his latest series of comments addressing the situation during a stream, DJ Akademiks clarified that he understands the Twitch ban and that he plans to not speak on or platform this situation any further. Perhaps Scru Face Jean's diss track will change his mind, but given the severity of the situation, it doesn't seem likely. After all, Ak has a lot to contend with now and is dealing with a volatile case in which any move could result in more backlash. Somehow, other creators and media figures like Adam22 are making excuses for Akademiks, or are at least confused by these calls to "cancel" him, if that was even a possible reality under our current media structure.