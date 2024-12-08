YouTuber Scru Face Jean Disses DJ Akademiks In New Song "wAKked out murals"

Will Ak fire back with another rant?

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef drew a line in the sand in hip-hop culture... Or it just provided a new angle for Internet creators to attack each other over. We got an example of both ramifications recently thanks to rapper and YouTuber Scru Face Jean dropping the "wAKked out murals" diss track against DJ Akademiks. For those unaware, Ak spoke about Jean during his livestream, responding to his criticism that the streamer seems to be purposefully obfuscating his loyalties to Drizzy. Scru Face chose to respond by rapping over K.Dot's GNX intro "wacced out murals," and it touched on a lot.

Moreover, Scru Face Jean's big points concerned DJ Akademiks' sexual assault allegations, his exploitation of violence in Chicago, how Drake never shows up for him despite his staunch support, and some general references and jokes about viral Ak moments or the type of content he makes. We can already hear the media personality ranting on his stream in response, downplaying the MC's success or skills or what have you. The Kendrick Lamar debate really created a lot of enemies on social media, even if many of those conflicts – this included – are pretty small scale... For now.

Scru Face Jean's DJ Akademiks Diss, "wAKked out murals"

Beyond Scru Face Jean's disses, DJ Akademiks has his eye on some other Kendrick Lamar and Drake-related angles. For example, he recently claimed that Kendrick's team allegedly confirmed to him that he actually meant to diss Andrew Schulz on "wacced out murals." The comedian's response to those perceived jabs caused a whole lot of controversy of their own, and Ak is alleging that this debacle sprouted by design and not by misinterpreted coincidence. But again, another small narrative in the grand scheme of things.