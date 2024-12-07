DJ Akademiks Puts Jay-Z On Blast After Getting Dissed By Rapsody

Rapsody seemingly dissed DJ Akademiks recently.

Recently, Rapsody appeared to call out DJ Akademiks during a freestyle over Kendrick Lamar's "tv off" on Sway. "Feel like a Greek how I be stepping on these b****h n***as, Akademik / Affidavits, entertainment n***as who got open cases / Women charges, they say you violated," she rapped. Of course, the internet personality didn't waste any time before addressing the apparent jabs on stream. In a clip, he questions whether or not she's aware of what kind of legal issues the owner of her record label Roc Nation has allegedly dealt with in the past.

"I do want to ask you this one question Rapsody," he begins. "You signed to Roc Nation. I hope you go up there to the office. Do you ever do that? [...] This is where my rap battle, where my diss song is gonna be at with you. When you talk about people with open cases, you know how many open cases your mans got? That run the label that you on? Do you know how many cases got settled that we didn't hear about but I know about, even though the NDA is strong?"

DJ Akademiks Reacts To Rapsody Seemingly Dissing Him In Freestyle

"You're gonna look like a f*cking hypocrite," Akademiks continued. "You're on Roc Nation, and all y'all n****s in the 90s was all doing dirty d*ck diddler sh*t. You ain't signed to Jesus baby girl, you signed to Jay-Z. Let's keep that fact up there because I'm always down to talk." At the time of writing, Rapsody has yet to respond. It also remains unclear when exactly fans can expect to hear Akademiks' diss track.