Rapsody Disses DJ Akademiks During Her Sway Freestyle Over Kendrick Lamar's "tv off"

Shots fired!

When DJ Akademiks beefs with an artist, not only is he usually the "instigator" – as some people might just overreact to his comments – but it's almost never on wax. Things usually stay on the Internet and don't really go much further than that... But the key word here is "usually." Moreover, Rapsody recently seemed to diss the media personality during her freestyle on Sway. "Feel like a Greek how I be stepping on these b****h n***as, Akademik / Affidavits, entertainment n***as who got open cases / Women charges, they say you violated," she rapped. Maybe this didn't have anything to do with Ak at all, but it lines up, so we're sure that he will have a fiery rant on his livestream in response.

The sadder and more disrespectful option, though, is if DJ Akademiks tries to downplay Rapsody's skill and success as a retort, which would only make her bars true. For those unaware, he's been accused of sexual assault in the past and has more than a few controversies involving his alleged treatment of women and his outright beefs with females online.

Rapsody's Sway Freestyle Dissing DJ Akademiks

However, we forgot to mention one tiny little detail about this Rapsody freestyle that seemingly dissed DJ Akademiks: it was over Kendrick Lamar's "tv off" beat. Considering that K.Dot himself sent shots Ak's way on "6:16 in LA" amid the Drake battle and the media personality's allegedly "compromised" nature, this is just a poetic coincidence that probably made the diss that much clearer for Akademiks and for audiences. This detail about that mention on Kendrick's track hasn't gotten any less relevant, by the way. Recently, the streamer and commentator revealed his Spotify wrap-up. The Compton lyricist's "Not Like Us" and "euphoria" both ranked above Ak's GOAT Drizzy's "Family Matters" and "Push Ups."