DJ Akademiks Attempts To Explain Why Kendrick Lamar Landed On His Spotify Wrapped

Syndication: USA TODAY
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Kendrick Lamar ranked as DJ Akademiks' second most-streamed artist.

DJ Akademiks has provided an explanation as to why Kendrick Lamar landed at No. 2 as the most-streamed artist on his Spotify Wrapped. "Normally Kendrick Lamar wouldn't sniff my spotify wrapped.. but he's #2 on mine," Ak wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning. "The explanation for that is thats what happens when u beef with every1 favorite rapper.. we gotta listen to ur sh*t too cuz of the beef. Beefing when its just musical competition helps both artists."

Fans on social media haven't been buying the explanation. "N***a convincing us why he got kendrick in his playlist. no one asked for an explanation bro," one user replied. Another remarked: "A whole paragraph on why Kendrick Lamar is #2 on your wrapped is crazy." One more fan wrote: "You can’t explain number 2 on Spotify Wrapped off of listening to beef responses alone. You need thousands of minutes to land top 2." In a follow-up post, Ak later added: "Just proof that beefing with a bigger artist is the ultimate stimulus package u can get."

Kendrick Lamar Performs During Austin City Limits Music Festival

Kendrick Lamar performs Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin. © Briana Sanchez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamar landing on Ak's Spotify Wrapped comes after the release of his new album, GNX. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after selling over 300k equivalent album units. The figure left even Akademiks impressed. "I think it's a decent number," he said on a recent stream. "It's definitely a good number for Kendrick. And I understand that there's a bunch of Drake fans here and Kendrick fans here who want to compete and compare these two. There is no comparison. I keep trying to tell you: Kendrick could die 15 deaths, he doesn't compete with Drake overall for streaming." He also described GNX as a "stellar" release for him.

DJ Akademiks Clarifies Why He's Been Listening To Kendrick Lamar

Drake dominated streaming overall, finishing as one of the top global artists on Spotify overall, despite not putting out a new album. Check out DJ Akademiks' full explanation of his Spotify Wrapped below.

