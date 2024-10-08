DJ Akademiks Goes At It With ATL Jacob Amid Fiery Twitter Feud

BYCole Blake207 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
UnitedMasters, A Celebration Of Independence At The 65th GRAMMY Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: ATL Jacob attends UnitedMasters, A Celebration Of Independence At The 65th GRAMMY Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for UnitedMasters)
DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob have had it with one another.

DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob have been going at one another on social media throughout the day, on Tuesday. The argument began with Jacob tagging Akademiks in a post on X (formerly Twitter) to complain about his recent remark about producers.

"Aye lil bruh @Akademiks u sound dumb as hell .. n***a said 'u can’t have an opinion cause u a producer' what u think got me here? I got a opinion about every song i work on." Akademiks shot back: "You heard what I said n***a STFU and make some drums if u gon back peddle every single time u speak out the side of ur mouth and get checked."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Alleges That Halle Bailey & DDG Broke Up A Long Time Ago

ATL Jacob Attends The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: ATL Jacob attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards GRAMMY Celebration at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

At one point, Jacob offered Akademiks $250,000 to find a clip of him talking sh*t about any of his friends. In response, Ak fired back: "You sound like a HOE tryna show out. N***a i dont need ur lil money. Go invest that in ya career. I run media I love n****s like you who gossip bout their n****s (future etc) to me. I'll explain on my stream." In more posts, Akademiks told viewers to tune into his next stream for further details. Check out the full back-and-forth on X below.

DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob Get Into It On Social Media

It isn't the first time Jacob's made headlines for feuding with another celebrity on social media this month. He's also gone back and forth with Cardi B, although he claimed that he didn't intend to diss her in the first place. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Stefon Diggs Is Cardi B's Flame And Is Stealing Other Rappers' Girls

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...