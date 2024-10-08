DJ Akademiks Goes At It With ATL Jacob Amid Fiery Twitter Feud

DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob have had it with one another.

DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob have been going at one another on social media throughout the day, on Tuesday. The argument began with Jacob tagging Akademiks in a post on X (formerly Twitter) to complain about his recent remark about producers.

"Aye lil bruh @Akademiks u sound dumb as hell .. n***a said 'u can’t have an opinion cause u a producer' what u think got me here? I got a opinion about every song i work on." Akademiks shot back: "You heard what I said n***a STFU and make some drums if u gon back peddle every single time u speak out the side of ur mouth and get checked."

ATL Jacob Attends The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: ATL Jacob attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards GRAMMY Celebration at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

At one point, Jacob offered Akademiks $250,000 to find a clip of him talking sh*t about any of his friends. In response, Ak fired back: "You sound like a HOE tryna show out. N***a i dont need ur lil money. Go invest that in ya career. I run media I love n****s like you who gossip bout their n****s (future etc) to me. I'll explain on my stream." In more posts, Akademiks told viewers to tune into his next stream for further details. Check out the full back-and-forth on X below.

DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob Get Into It On Social Media