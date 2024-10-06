Cardi B Claps Back At ATL Jacob After Back & Forth On Social Media

Cardi B is tired of the disrespect.

Cardi B fired back at ATL Jacob in a comment on Instagram, earlier this week, accusing him of talking "slick" about her in an interview with The Baller Alert Show. In a clip of the interview, Jacob claims that he never intended to disrespect the Invasion of Privacy rapper on social media. Cardi had misinterpreted a tweet he posted as being directed at her.

"This is third time he said some slick sh*t about me ….My babydad had to press him bout it before Now he wanna act dumb cause I DIRECTLY addressed him. Lame ass why shade me in the first place if you ain't aoina to stand on," Cardi wrote in her latest comment. As for what Jacob had to say during the interview, he explained: “I never shaded her. I didn’t even know there was drama going on when I tweeted. It was just a misunderstanding, and I respect Cardi and Offset too much to go back and forth.” He concluded: "As a man, I don’t go back and forth with women. It was all just confusion."

When DJ Akademiks posted the back-and-forth on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. One user argued: "Cardi ain’t a good enough rapper to speak on ATL Jacob. His instrumentals alone better than any Cardi song." Another wrote: "Take some time away from social media and stop feeding clout chasers, ignore them. You are a celebrity it is normal for them to talk about you, leave them wondering."

The drama comes after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, earlier this year. Despite it being the second time she's done so since their 2017 marriage, she recently said on X Spaces that this time is definitive. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and ATL Jacob on HotNewHipHop.