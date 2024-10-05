Cardi B Addresses Rumors That Offset Breakup Is A Publicity Stunt

Cardi B has set the record straight.

Cardi B and Offset decided to go their separate ways months ago, but speculation about the current state of their relationship continues. The two artists just welcomed their third child together last month and got into a heated spat online shortly after. Cheating allegations, legal threats, and more flew as a result.

Now, they appear to be back on better terms. They're even currently staying in the same home. This has raised some questions among fans, but they insist they're upholding strict boundaries, and don't plan on getting back together. Their living arrangement isn't the only thing sparking speculation these days, however. Some social media users have theorized that Cardi and Offset's breakup, and all of the drama that's followed, is just for publicity.

Cardi B Denies Rumors That She's Faking Offset Split For Publicity

According to Cardi, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. During a recent chat with followers on Instagram Live, she addressed the rumors, revealing why they don't make any sense. She explained that this would only hurt Offset's reputation, which she doesn't have any intention of doing. Moreover, she says he wouldn't agree to faking a split for attention.