Cardi B Addresses Rumors That Offset Breakup Is A Publicity Stunt

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)
Cardi B has set the record straight.

Cardi B and Offset decided to go their separate ways months ago, but speculation about the current state of their relationship continues. The two artists just welcomed their third child together last month and got into a heated spat online shortly after. Cheating allegations, legal threats, and more flew as a result.

Now, they appear to be back on better terms. They're even currently staying in the same home. This has raised some questions among fans, but they insist they're upholding strict boundaries, and don't plan on getting back together. Their living arrangement isn't the only thing sparking speculation these days, however. Some social media users have theorized that Cardi and Offset's breakup, and all of the drama that's followed, is just for publicity.

Cardi B Denies Rumors That She's Faking Offset Split For Publicity

According to Cardi, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. During a recent chat with followers on Instagram Live, she addressed the rumors, revealing why they don't make any sense. She explained that this would only hurt Offset's reputation, which she doesn't have any intention of doing. Moreover, she says he wouldn't agree to faking a split for attention.

Cardi continued, reminding critics about all of the rumors of Offset cheating on her that have circulated in the past. She notes how they were used against her, and how at that point, nobody thought they were a publicity stunt. "But when I leave, it's a publicity stunt?" she wondered. "Do y'all really think that my baby dad is gonna be like 'Yeah, do that. I'm gonna sacrifice my career that I worked for so hard.'" What do you think of Cardi B shutting down rumors that her breakup with Offset is just a publicity stunt? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

