Cardi B Makes Stunning Revelation About Her And Offset’s Awkward Living Situation

Cardi B wants to establish ground rules amid the Offset divorce.

When Offset hosted an Instagram Live from Cardi B's home studio on Thursday (October 3), fans quickly assumed that they were right back to square one. Their current nasty breakup is nothing new for fans, who have witnessed them split and reconcile multiple times. But the Bronx femcee wants to make it very clear that this time is different. Soon after reunion rumors spread on the Internet like wildfire, she took to her own Instagram Live session to clarify some things. In addition, the mother of three revealed that, while they have two homes, they have primarily lived together in one of them for years. Also, she explained what her boundaries are in this living situation.

"One thing I don’t want to entertain is, ‘Oh we’re in the same crib. Come upstairs, let’s sleep together.’ I don’t want to entertain that," Cardi B shared. "Because that’s what keep us being in the same trap. It’s like, oh we sleep together, we cuddling. The next day we smiling, and then guess what? The same day we arguing and then we back in that cycle."

Cardi B Will "Slowly But Surely" Move Farther From Offset

"It’s kind of hard and I don’t even want to talk about it because I don’t want to get emotional,” Cardi B said of the family dynamic. “But it’s kind of hard when as an adult you going to get used to a certain type of lifestyle without being with somebody, but it’s also kind of hard for your kids to get used to that. So it’s like slowly but surely, that has to happen." She was referring to how she wants her newborn daughter to have a present father figure like Offset, but that she will have to explain little by little that they won't always be together as a family unit.

"I don’t ever want my little baby to get used to like my dad, or get used to my cousin,” Cardi B posited. "It just like it takes time and I don’t know how to explain it but everything is dead," she concluded. Basically, Bardi suggested that if Offset is home, she's probably not home.