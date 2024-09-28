The Joe Budden Podcast Empathizes With Cardi B's Alleged Infidelity To Offset While Pregnant

Joe Budden and company questioned whether Cardi B was justified in this alleged decision, and whether this even happened.

Cardi B and Offset have had a very rocky relationship, and it seems like things have never been as contentious between them as they are now. Moreover, they both accused each other of cheating, with the former Migo claiming that the Bronx femcee cheated while she was pregnant. Of course, this resulted in a lot of media reactions not just from fans, but from other publications and outlets in the hip-hop world. One of these was The Joe Budden Podcast. On their latest episode, the team debated the veracity of their claims against each other and the morality of the situation given previous scandals.

"[The] allegation that she let somebody hit while pregnant," Joe Budden began. "And I do want to hear from Mel on some of this stuff, I do." "Honestly, I don't believe it," Melyssa Ford posited. "I don't believe it. Do I believe that there's a possibility that there might have been some text exchanges that might be a little too colorful, and he's made a huge assumption based on the texts? It's quite possible, yes. But do I believe that she actually had sex with another man while she was pregnant? No, I don't believe that for a single, solitary second. And also, I do believe that there is the potential that she allowed him to see those f***ing texts to let him think something as payback for all the bulls**t."

The Joe Budden Podcast Speaks On Cardi B & Offset

"If she did [f**k while pregnant, would she be wrong?" Joe Budden asked her. Melyssa Ford said no. "How much public humiliation has she gone through during the entire course of their – not only relationship – their marriage?" she asked. "How much? Like, I know you guys don't like this s**t. I know you guys think that you can get away – uh-uh! I know you guys think that you can get away with your behavior of cheating and cheating. And also, it's like, 'Oh, baby, please, let me come back,' et cetera. And a woman is just supposed to allow that to happen.

"But the second that she steps out, and she's just like, 'Well, you've cheated on me with 50 b***hes, and I have a moment where I slipped,' now it's hell to f***ing pay," Melyssa Ford argued. "'Oh my God, you wh*re, you b***h, you this, you that.' You guys cannot handle what the f**k you dish out. So if she, in fact, did do it... Oh f***ing well. Oh f***ing well. It's all because of the groundwork you laid, motherf***er." The Joe Budden Podcast mostly agreed with Melyssa Ford, positing that Offset also put himself through a lot of this humiliation by airing their issues out.